MANILA – Basketball player Ray Parks and content creator Zeinab Harake continue to spend time together, further fanning romance rumors.

After calling Harake his “beloved” earlier, Parks and the YouTuber shared some cozy snaps from their beach vacation.

“Lets fall asleep with the Moon and I will greet you with the sun,” Parks quoted in his caption.

In his post, the cager released photos of him carrying the social media darling during sunset.

Meanwhile, Harake also shared her photos with Parks on Instagram for the first time, which appeared to confirm an ongoing romance between them.

In fact, she assured Parks in the comment section after the athlete said: “Tell me, so I know it’s mine.”

Harake replied: “Iyong iyo.”

Parks and Harake surprised netizens almost a month ago when they were spotted together in Japan.

From then on, the two have been teasing fans on social media, including one where Parks tried to convince the content creator to answer him already.

Parks is one of the several Filipinos playing in the Japan B. League. Nagoya Diamond Dolphins recently extended his contract.