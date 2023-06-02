IG official? Ray Parks calls Zeinab Harake ‘beloved’

Photos from Ray Parks' Instagram account

MANILA – Basketball player Ray Parks and vlogger Zeinab Harake sent netizens abuzz once again as the athlete dropped another post which fans speculated as a confirmation of their romance.

Parks posted a series of snaps and videos featuring Harake, while adding the caption: “beloved.”

While it did not categorically confirm their status, it further fanned speculations that they are already a couple.

In fact, Parks shared a screenshot of his phone album which contains many photos of Harake.

Harake has not posted any photo of Parks on her Instagram page yet but she has been consistently sharing on IG stories snaps and videos of her with the basketball player.

Parks and Harake surprised netizens almost a month ago when they were spotted together in Japan.

From then on, the two have been teasing fans on social media, including one where Parks tried to convince the content creator to answer him already.

Parks is one of the several Filipinos playing in the Japan B. League. He is currently suiting up for the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Harake is coming from a breakup last year with rapper Skusta Clee, whom she accused of infidelity. They have a 1-year-old daughter Bia, and had lost a baby, whom they would have named Moon, to miscarriage in April.

