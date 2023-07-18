Ray Parks calls Zeinab Harake’s child Lucas ‘my son’

MANILA – Basketball player Bobby Ray Parks appears to have no issue standing as the father of his rumored girlfriend Zeinab Harake’s children.

In fact, Parks penned a short yet doting birthday message for Harake’s son Lucas, whom he described as his “young king.”

“Happy birthday to my young king @lucas.harake . You are such a blessing, and I’m truly proud of you,” Parks wrote in the caption.

The Japan B.League import also called himself "Daddy Ray" as he assured the vlogger’s child.

“I’m excited to see and be a part of your bright future. Love, Daddy Ray,” he continued.

Lucas made sure to notice the Instagram post of Parks, replying: “Thank you Daddy Ray I love you.”

The athlete replied: “I love you, my son.”

Last month, Parks fanned romance rumors as they shared some cozy snaps from their beach vacation.

Harake also dropped photos with Parks on Instagram for the first time, which appeared to confirm an ongoing romance between them.

In fact, she assured Parks in the comment section after the athlete said: “Tell me, so I know it’s mine.”

Harake replied: “Iyong iyo.”

Parks and Harake surprised netizens almost a month ago when they were spotted together in Japan.

Parks is one of the several Filipinos playing in the Japan B. League. Nagoya Diamond Dolphins recently extended his contract.

