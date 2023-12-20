Vice Ganda shares 2024 resolution, plans for next year

Photo from Vice Ganda's Instagram account.

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda shared his plans and resolution for the year 2024.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, Vice shared that he had an early holiday vacation with his family, as he emphasized the importance of spending quality time with loved ones during the holiday season.

“Lagi naman New Year's resolution ko extra rest... 2024 plans? More trips with my family kasi na-enjoy namin. Sobrang precious na 'yun sa 'kin,” he said.

Vice also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to relax and bond with his family before gearing up for his next event, as he will be leading the 2024 New Year countdown of the Quezon City government.

Vice expressed his joy in being chosen as the main performer for the countdown event.

“Super happy ko na magiging part ako and first time ko mag-New Year's countdown. ...Lagi akong may offer sa ganyan pero pinipili ko time sa family pero this time kasi napa-aga 'yung out of the country namin, November pa, kaya hindi na kami aalis ngayon," the comedian said.

"Kaya sabi ko tara patol tayo sama tayo d'yan sa QC masaya 'yun and I'm sure maraming tao kasi ganun di ba talaga nagse-celebrate sila sa parks."

-- Report from Ganiel Krishnan, ABS-CBN News

