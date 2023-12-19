Vice Ganda leads 2024 New Year countdown by QC gov't

Photo from QC Government's

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda will be leading the 2024 New Year countdown of the Quezon City government.

Joining Vice are Mayonnaise, The Dawn, Cueshé, Imago, Orange and Lemons, Shamrock, Autotelic, Tropical Depression, Bassilyo, Allan K, Boobay & Tekla, Tuesday Vargas, Uma, KDolls, Buganda, and DN Powerdance.

"Drag Race Philippines" seasons 1 and 2 stars Captivating Katkat, Precious Paula Nicole, Arizona Brandy, and Bernie will also be performing in the event.

Admission for the countdown is free. The program will start at 4 p.m. at the Quezon Memorial Circle.

Vice Ganda is currently the host of noontime show "It's Showtime" and the weekend game show "Everybody, Sing!"

