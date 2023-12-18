Lee Dong-wook's 'A Shop For Killers' coming to Disney+ in January

South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook. Photo: @leedongwook_official/X

South Korean actor Lee Dong-wook will kick off 2024 by stealing the hearts of K-drama fans once again through the action series "A Shop For Killers," which premieres January 17 on Disney+.

Based on a popular novel of the same title, the eight-part series follows college student Jeong Ji-an (played by Kim Hye-jun), who fights for survival after she becomes the target of assassins.

In the process, Ji-an tries to uncover the hidden past of her apparently deceased uncle (Lee) and figure out why people are desperate to gain access to her childhood home, according to a press release.

Poster for 'A Shop for Killers.' Photo courtesy of Disney+

Lee rose to widespread popularity after starring in the 2005 romantic comedy series "My Girl." His other notable dramas include "Goblin," "Touch Your Heart," and "Tale of the Nine Tailed."

Kim, on the other hand, is known for her role as the queen consort in the zombie horror series "Kingdom." She also starred in Disney+'s thriller show "Connect" with Jung Hae-in and Go Kyung-pyo.

