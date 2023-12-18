Kim Chiu asked about love life: 'Naka-hang ngayon'

Kim Chiu (left) answers a question from Maricel Soriano about her love life. Screengrab from Soriano's YouTube channel

MANILA -- Kim Chiu was asked to give an update about her love life as she appeared in the latest vlog of screen veteran Maricel Soriano.

"Kamusta ang love life mo?" Soriano asked Chiu, her co-star in the recently concluded series "Linlang."

Surprised by the question, Chiu burst into laughter before stating that her love life is "hanging."

"Ang love life ko ay ano... Ang love life ko ay naka-hang ngayon," she said.

To which Soriano replied: "Parang telepono, naka-hang?"

"Oo," the actress declared, before changing the subject. "Kumain tayo!"

Chiu made the statement in Soriano's vlog amid rumors that she and her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, have ended their relationship.

Last week, Lim deleted almost all of his videos on his YouTube channel, including his vlogs with Chiu.

The two have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.