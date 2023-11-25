Photo from Kim Chiu's Instagram account.

MANILA — "Sa amin na lang 'yun."

This is what actress Kim Chiu said about her relationship status with Xian Lim amid the speculations that they have broken up.

Several rumors are circulating that Lim and Chiu are no longer together, but neither camp has confirmed or denied the issue.

“Grabe ... sa amin na lang 'yun, we’ll just keep it to ourselves na muna,” Chiu said during the 25th anniversary fashion show of Filipino designer Francis Libiran on Friday night at the City of Dreams Manila.

Chiu earlier denied rumors that she and her boyfriend have called it quits. The speculations stemmed from the actress's recent solo trip.

This is not the first time that Chiu and Lim are rumored to have broken up.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.

Meanwhile, Chiu said that she will be spending the holidays here in the Philippines with her family.

After their success in the series “Linlang,” Chiu also talked about how excited she is teaming up again with Paulo Avelino for a new project, the remake of the hit Korean show “What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim” which they will be released in 2024.

She thanked fans who liked the Kim-Paulo chemistry in "Linlang" and said she is overjoyed with the outpour of blessings in her career.

—with reports from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News

