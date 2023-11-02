Kim Chiu on breakup rumors: 'Mapanlinlang ang showbiz'

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu has denied rumors that she and her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, have called it quits.

Chiu talked about the status of her relationship with Lim when asked by members of entertainment media at the sidelines of a media conference for her series "Linlang."

"Grabe! Kayo talaga, baka nalilinlang lang kayo," Chiu told reporters.

The speculations stemmed from the actress's recent solo trip.

Asked if her relationship with Lim is still "very strong," Chiu replied: "Okay naman po kami ni Xi."

"Oo mapanlinlang ang showbiz, pero maayos naman. Masaya naman po," she stressed.

This is not the first time that Chiu and Lim were rumored to have broken up.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress confirmed their relationship.

Currently, Chiu is happy over the success of "Linlang," her series with Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

