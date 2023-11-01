Kim Chiu enjoys being 'most-hated' because of 'Linlang'

Kim Chiu faces the media at a press conference for her series 'Linlang.' Reyma Deveza, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu admitted that she enjoys being called the "most hated" because of her controversial character Juliana in the hit series "Linlang."

"Ito 'yung masasabi kong hate that I love, 'yung hate messages that I love... Masaya talaga ako rito sa kind of hate na natatanggap ko," Chiu told members of entertainment media during a thanksgiving conference for "Linlang" on Tuesday.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Chiu also expressed her gratitude to all the people behind "Linlang" for giving her such a role.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa mga director ko dahil pinapaulit nila sa akin kapag kumi-Kim Chiu levels 'yung ano ko 'o si Kim Chiu yan, ulitin natin.' So ang tiyaga-tiyaga nila sa akin para maging si Juliana ako. Kaya malaki rin ang pasasalamat ko sa writers, sa creatives, sa directors namin, sa lahat actually nang bumubuo ng 'Linlang.' Kasi ito 'yung hate na nagustuhan ko. Keep them coming. I love it," she said.

In the conference, the Kapamilya actress admitted that even she gets shocked while watching herself as Juliana, who commits infidelity against her husband Victor (Paulo Avelino).



"Kapag pinapanood ko siya, nagugulat ako. For the longest time hindi ko naiisip na gagawin ko ito. May tamang timing pala sa lahat ng bagay. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa Dreamscape na ibinigay nila sa akin itong role na ito, nag-explore at tumaya sila sa akin as Juliana," Chiu said.

Asked if she also feels angry at her character, Chiu said: "Ako, naiinis din ako sa kanya. Actually habang ginagawa ko siya kaya nga kalaban ko lagi ang sarili ko. Kasi kapag umaarte 'eto naman mali ka na nga aanuhin mo pa, nakakasakit ka na pero itutuloy mo pa rin.' Pero siyempre kailangan kong maniwala sa ginagawa ni Juliana para kapag inarte ko siya ay magagalit kayo katulad sa sarili ko as Kim Chiu naiinis din talaga ako sa kanya."

In the media conference, Chiu's co-stars Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman, Maricel Soriano, Kaila Estrada and Ruby Ruiz also expressed their happiness and gratitude over the success of their series.

"Sobrang grateful nga po na marami ang nagko-comment at nagpi-feedback, maraming tumatangkilik at marami ring galit sa akin, maraming napipikon. Maganda po talaga ang pagkasulat ng script, kaya susunod na lang po ako," de Guzman said.

"I want to say thank you so much for the comments and the feedback that I've been receiving. I am so so grateful. Like I said during the first media con I'm just grateful to be even part of this project. So thank you guys, and thank you also for supporting 'Linlang.' Like I said earlier we are so proud of it," Estrada added.

For his part, Avelino stressed that the wouldn't be able to portray his role as Victor effectively if not for all the directors and the people behind "Linlang."

"I am grateful. It took sometime to adjust with everyone on the set. Pero 'yun nga kumbaga ang performance ko rito wouldn't be that way kung hindi dahil sa creatives namin, sa directors namin," Avelino said.

Produced by ABS-CBN and Dreamscape, "Linlang" streams exclusively on Prime Video with two episodes dropping every Thursday.

Related video: