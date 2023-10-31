Kim Chiu has a message for 'Juliana haters'

Watch more on iWantTFC

Kim Chiu is relieved that the risk of taking on her first "dark role" has paid off, and beyond that, that fans can distinguish between her and her popularly hated character Juliana in the hit series "Linlang."

During the thanksgiving press conference of the ABS-CBN title, Chiu also gave a message to "Juliana haters" whose "gigil" comments on social media have been a source of amusement for the actress.