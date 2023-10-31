Home > Entertainment Kim Chiu has a message for 'Juliana haters' ABS-CBN News Posted at Oct 31 2023 09:17 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Kim Chiu is relieved that the risk of taking on her first "dark role" has paid off, and beyond that, that fans can distinguish between her and her popularly hated character Juliana in the hit series "Linlang." During the thanksgiving press conference of the ABS-CBN title, Chiu also gave a message to "Juliana haters" whose "gigil" comments on social media have been a source of amusement for the actress. Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber series, TV, television, Linlang, Prime Video, Kim Chiu Read More: Linlang Prime Video Kim Chiu