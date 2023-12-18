Alyssa Muhlach pays tribute to 'lolo' Ronaldo Valdez

MANILA -- Actress Alyssa Muhlach penned an emotional tribute for the late veteran actor Ronaldo Valdez who passed away Sunday.

The actress said that she will miss the laughs, hugs and stories about life of her Tito Ron or “Lolo Sir” after they bonded on the set of the series “2 Good 2 Be True.”

Muhlach remembers Valdez as very sweet and thoughtful as he would always check up on her.

“Tito Ron, whom everyone fondly calls 'Lolo Sir', you will truly be missed. We will miss your laughs and your hugs. We will miss all the stories about life that you loved to share. I will miss our 2G2BT meals together, our hot pot dinners when we’re outside of lock-in taping and your messages to me asking what snacks I have,” she said/

Valdez fondly called Muhlach “Chay” and gave her big hugs whenever they would see each other.

Though heartbroken and in mourning, Muhlach feels blessed to have worked with the veteran actor.

“I am incredibly blessed that I was able to work with an extraordinary veteran actor like you who is talented and accomplished yet still so sweet, warm and kind-hearted to everyone. You will always be in our hearts. We love you and may you rest in peace, Tito Ron!”

-- Report from Gretchen Fullido, ABS-CBN News