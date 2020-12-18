Iñigo Pascual's 'Dahil Sa 'Yo' passes 100 million views on YouTube

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- The lyric video of Iñigo Pascual's 2016 hit "Dahil Sa 'Yo" has passed 100 million views on YouTube,

The lyric video of the feel-good love song, which is also Pascual's debut single , was released by Star Music in October 2016.

This has been a stellar year for Pascual's music career.

Last week, reggae artists Bimwala and J Boog gave a new spin Pascual and Moophs’s island pop hit, “Catching Feelings.”

Meanwhile, Pascual's latest single "Maligaya Ang Buhay," is also the official theme song of Star Cinema's film "Four Sisters Before the Wedding."

"Maligaya Ang Buhay" was composed by Dan Tañedo and Rox Santos, arranged and mixed by Theo Martel, and produced by Jonathan Manalo.

