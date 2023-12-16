Screenshot from Prime Video's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Some Kapamilya stars will serve as guest judges on "Drag Den Philippines" Season 2.

In the more than 2-minute clip, BINI members Aiah, Maloi, and Mikha were joined by Yeng Constantino on the show.

Andrea Brillantes was also seen in the clip along with Dolly de Leon, Rufa Mae Quinto, and Alodia Gosiengfiao.

Also joining them are Miss World 2013 Megan Young and "RuPaul's Drag Race" All Stars Season 2 winner Alaska.

"Drag Den Philippines" Season 1 winner Naia was also announced as the Drag Agent of the show.

Ten queens will be competing to be the next Drag Supreme as a new season of "Drag Den Philippines" airs next year.

Manila Luzon is returning as the Drag Lord. She will be joined by Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves as the Drag Dealer, and viral content creator Sassa Gurl as the Drag Runner.

"Drag Den Philippines" Season 2 is produced by CS Studios, series creator and director Rod Singh, and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.

Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

