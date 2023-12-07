The queens of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 2.

MANILA — Ten queens will be competing to be the next Drag Supreme as a new season of "Drag Den Philippines" airs next year.

For its debut season last year, the show only had eight contestants.

Included in the cast competing for the crown are:

Deja

Margaux

Elvira

Feyvah Fatalé

Maria Lava

Mrs. Tan

Moi

Marlyn

Jean Vilogue

Russia Fox

Manila Luzon is returning as the Drag Lord. She will be joined by Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves as the Drag Dealer, and viral content creator Sassa Gurl as the Drag Runner.

"Drag Den Philippines" Season 2 is produced by CS Studios, series creator and director Rod Singh, and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.

Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

