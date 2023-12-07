MANILA — Ten queens will be competing to be the next Drag Supreme as a new season of "Drag Den Philippines" airs next year.
For its debut season last year, the show only had eight contestants.
Included in the cast competing for the crown are:
- Deja
- Margaux
- Elvira
- Feyvah Fatalé
- Maria Lava
- Mrs. Tan
- Moi
- Marlyn
- Jean Vilogue
- Russia Fox
Manila Luzon is returning as the Drag Lord. She will be joined by Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves as the Drag Dealer, and viral content creator Sassa Gurl as the Drag Runner.
"Drag Den Philippines" Season 2 is produced by CS Studios, series creator and director Rod Singh, and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.
Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.
RELATED VIDEO:
Drag Den Philippines, Drag Den PH, LGBT, showbiz news, celebrity news, streaming