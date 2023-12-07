Home  >  Entertainment

LIST: Meet the queens of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 2

Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 07 2023 11:28 AM

The queens of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 2.
The queens of 'Drag Den Philippines' season 2.

MANILA — Ten queens will be competing to be the next Drag Supreme as a new season of "Drag Den Philippines" airs next year.

For its debut season last year, the show only had eight contestants.

Included in the cast competing for the crown are:

  • Deja 
  • Margaux 
  • Elvira 
  • Feyvah Fatalé 
  • Maria Lava 
  • Mrs. Tan 
  • Moi 
  • Marlyn
  • Jean Vilogue
  • Russia Fox

Manila Luzon is returning as the Drag Lord. She will be joined by Miss Grand International 2016 first runner-up Nicole Cordoves as the Drag Dealer, and viral content creator Sassa Gurl as the Drag Runner.

"Drag Den Philippines" Season 2 is produced by CS Studios, series creator and director Rod Singh, and Antoinette Jadaone of Project 8 Projects.

Naia was crowned the show's first winner after six rounds of challenges and runway presentations.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Drag Den Philippines   Drag Den PH   LGBT   showbiz news   celebrity news   streaming  