FULL LIST: Winners in the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in PH

Lee Junho (left), NewJeans and Lim Young-woong were among those who won top prizes at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in the Philippines. Photos from artists' Instagram accounts

CIUDAD DE VICTORIA, Bulacan - K-pop sensation NewJeans is the big winner of the 2023 edition of the Asia Artist Awards, scooping six awards.

NewJeans bagged 2 Daesang or grand prizes, namely Singer of the Year and Song of the Year for "Ditto," which also received similar recognitions from MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards. The 5-member band was also feted with the Hot Trend, Asia Celebrity, Best Choice, and Fabulous awards.

Korean singer Lim Young-woong took home five awards including the grand prize for Fandom of the Year (Star Ranking King of Kings.

Meanwhile, 2PM's Lee Junho was named Actor of the Year for the second year in a row, this time for his role in the romantic comedy series "King the Land."

Here's the complete list of winners of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on December 14:

DAESANG (Grand Prize)

Actor of the Year - Lee Junho

Singer of the Year - NewJeans

Album of the Year - Seventeen's FML

Song of the Year - Ditto by NewJeans

Stage of the Year - Stray Kids

Performance of the Year - Seventeen BSS

Fandom of the Year (Star Ranking King of Kings) - Lim Young-woong

AAA Best Artist Award (Actor)

Kentaro Sakaguchi

Kim Seonho

Kim Jihoon

AAA Best Artist Award (Singer)

AKMU

ITZY

The Boyz

Le Sserafim

IVE

SB19

AAA Best Performance Award

Le Sserafim

AAA Top of K-pop Record Award

Kim Jaejoong

AAA Best Actor Award

Kim Sejeong

Ahn Hyo-seop

Lee Dong-Hwi

Melai Cantiveros

Lee Jun-hyuk

AAA Scene Stealer Award

Jung Sung-il

AAA Best Musician Award

KARD

STAYC

ZEROBASEONE

Kwon Eun-bi

Sakurazaka46

AAA Fabulous Award

NewJeans

Stray Kids

Lim Young-woong

Kathryn Bernardo

Daniel Padilla

AAA Best Acting Performance Award

Kim Young-dae

Lee Junyoung

EXO's Suho

Moon Gayoung

AAA Best Choice Award

Lee Youngji

BOYNEXTDOOR

Kang Daniel

&TEAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Ben&Ben

Dreamcatcher

Lim Young-woong

Dindin

Kim Jaejoong

AAA Rookie of the Year

ZEROBASEONE

Moon Sang-min

Lee Eun-saem

AAA Asia Celebrity Award

NewJeans

Le Sserafim

IVE's Jang Wonyoung

Kentaro Sakaguchi

Kim Seonho

AAA Emotive Award

ONEUS

BOYNEXTDOOR

&TEAM

EXO's Suho

AAA Hot Trend Award

NewJeans

SB19

Lim Young-woong

Ahn Hyo-seop

Lee Junho

AAA Popularity Award

Lim Young-woong

Sakurazaka46

Lee Junho

Kim Sejeong

AAA Icon Award

Tempest

NMIXX

Kep1er

Cha Joo-young

AAA Best Producer

Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment

AAA Best Creator Award

3RACHA

AAA New Wave Award

Yao Chen

Kingdom

Ash Island

DKZ's Jaechan

AAA Potential Award

Lapillus

ATBO

Paul Blanco

Yoo Seon-ho

AAA Focus Award

HORI7ON

The Boyz's Younghoon

Ahn Dong-goo

LUN8

Launched in 2016, the AAA — presented by Korean media outlet StarNews — recognizes achievements in music, film, television and online content creation.

The 2023 edition marked the first time that the Philippines hosted the AAA and a Korean awards show in general. It was co-organized by TONZ Entertainment and Filipino concert producer PULP Live World.

For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.