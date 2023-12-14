FULL LIST: Winners in the 2023 Asia Artist Awards in PH

CIUDAD DE VICTORIA, Bulacan - K-pop sensation NewJeans is the big winner of the 2023 edition of the Asia Artist Awards, scooping six awards.
NewJeans bagged 2 Daesang or grand prizes, namely Singer of the Year and Song of the Year for "Ditto," which also received similar recognitions from MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards. The 5-member band was also feted with the Hot Trend, Asia Celebrity, Best Choice, and Fabulous awards.
Korean singer Lim Young-woong took home five awards including the grand prize for Fandom of the Year (Star Ranking King of Kings.
Meanwhile, 2PM's Lee Junho was named Actor of the Year for the second year in a row, this time for his role in the romantic comedy series "King the Land."
Here's the complete list of winners of the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, held at the Philippine Arena on December 14:
DAESANG (Grand Prize)
- Actor of the Year - Lee Junho
- Singer of the Year - NewJeans
- Album of the Year - Seventeen's FML
- Song of the Year - Ditto by NewJeans
- Stage of the Year - Stray Kids
- Performance of the Year - Seventeen BSS
- Fandom of the Year (Star Ranking King of Kings) - Lim Young-woong
AAA Best Artist Award (Actor)
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Kim Seonho
- Kim Jihoon
AAA Best Artist Award (Singer)
- AKMU
- ITZY
- The Boyz
- Le Sserafim
- IVE
- SB19
AAA Best Performance Award
AAA Top of K-pop Record Award
AAA Best Actor Award
- Kim Sejeong
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Lee Dong-Hwi
- Melai Cantiveros
- Lee Jun-hyuk
AAA Scene Stealer Award
AAA Best Musician Award
- KARD
- STAYC
- ZEROBASEONE
- Kwon Eun-bi
- Sakurazaka46
AAA Fabulous Award
- NewJeans
- Stray Kids
- Lim Young-woong
- Kathryn Bernardo
- Daniel Padilla
AAA Best Acting Performance Award
- Kim Young-dae
- Lee Junyoung
- EXO's Suho
- Moon Gayoung
AAA Best Choice Award
- Lee Youngji
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- Kang Daniel
- &TEAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Ben&Ben
- Dreamcatcher
- Lim Young-woong
- Dindin
- Kim Jaejoong
AAA Rookie of the Year
- ZEROBASEONE
- Moon Sang-min
- Lee Eun-saem
AAA Asia Celebrity Award
- NewJeans
- Le Sserafim
- IVE's Jang Wonyoung
- Kentaro Sakaguchi
- Kim Seonho
AAA Emotive Award
- ONEUS
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- &TEAM
-
EXO's Suho
AAA Hot Trend Award
- NewJeans
- SB19
- Lim Young-woong
- Ahn Hyo-seop
- Lee Junho
AAA Popularity Award
- Lim Young-woong
- Sakurazaka46
- Lee Junho
- Kim Sejeong
AAA Icon Award
- Tempest
- NMIXX
- Kep1er
- Cha Joo-young
AAA Best Producer
- Seo Hyun Joo from Starship Entertainment
AAA Best Creator Award
AAA New Wave Award
- Yao Chen
- Kingdom
- Ash Island
- DKZ's Jaechan
AAA Potential Award
- Lapillus
- ATBO
- Paul Blanco
- Yoo Seon-ho
AAA Focus Award
- HORI7ON
- The Boyz's Younghoon
- Ahn Dong-goo
- LUN8
Launched in 2016, the AAA — presented by Korean media outlet StarNews — recognizes achievements in music, film, television and online content creation.
The 2023 edition marked the first time that the Philippines hosted the AAA and a Korean awards show in general. It was co-organized by TONZ Entertainment and Filipino concert producer PULP Live World.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.