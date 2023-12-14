Pinoy artists feted at 2023 Asia Artist Awards

Facade of the Philippine Arena during the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, December 14, 2023. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

CIUDAD DE VICTORIA, Bulacan — Filipino musicians and actors were among those who were recognized at the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, with P-pop sensation SB19 bagging two prizes.

The five-member group behind the viral hit “Gento” took home the Best Artist (Singer) and Hot Trend awards during the ceremony held Thursday at the Philippine Arena.

Korean acts Akdong Musician (AKMU), The Boyz, ITZY, IVE and Le Sserafim also won the Best Artist (Singer) Award, while SB19 shared the Hot Trend Award with K-pop group NewJeans, soloist Lim Young-woong, and actors Ahn Hyo-seop and Lee Junho.

“We really did not expect the first award. Having the second award is really surprising and overwhelming,” SB19 member Justin said.

His bandmate, Stell, dedicated the group’s award to the entire Filipino music community.

“Noon po, pangarap lang namin ang makapag-release ng kanta, pero ngayon nasa harap niyo na po kami tumatanggap ng award,” he said.

Presented by entertainment news outlet StarNews Korea, the AAA recognizes achievements in music, film, television and online content creation.

Actress-comedienne Melai Cantiveros, who charmed the crowd and other artists with her humorous antics, won the Best Actor Award alongside Kim Se-jeong, Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Dong-hwi and Lee Jun-hyuk from South Korea.

“If someone questions why I have an award, don’t worry, I question it too… I think it’s because God moves in mysterious ways,” Cantiveros said.

Last month, Cantiveros starred in the film “Ma'am Chief: Shakedown in Seoul,” which was filmed in South Korea.

Kapamilya actors Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, meanwhile, received the Fabulous Award with NewJeans, Stray Kids and Lim Young-woong.

Local indie-folk ensemble Ben&Ben was among the 11 acts that took home the Best Choice Award.

The other winners include Japanese boy band &TEAM, and Korean artists Lee Youngji, Kang Daniel, BOYNEXTDOOR, NewJeans, NMIXX, Dreamcatcher, Lim Young-woong, DinDin and Kim Jaejoong.

HORI7ON, the all-Filipino boy group promoting in South Korea, bagged the Focus Award alongside rookie K-pop act, LUN8, Younghoon from The Boyz and actor Ahn Dong-gu.

Lapillus, the K-pop girl group that includes Filipino-Argentinian member Chanty, won the Potential Award with boy band ATBO, Korean-Canadian singer Paul Blanco and actor Yoo Seon-ho.

The 2023 AAA — co-organized by Korean company TONZ Entertainment and Filipino concert producer PULP Live World — marked the first time that the Philippines hosted a popular Korean award show.

- with reports from April Benjamin, ABS-CBN News