Hallyu stars light up Philippine Arena on AAA red carpet

Composite photo of Korean girl group NewJeans and Seventeen's sub-unit BSS. Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News

Some of the biggest and brightest stars in the entertainment industry lit up the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Thursday night for the 2023 Asia Artist Award (AAA), one of the major year-end events in the region.

This is the first time the Philippines is hosting the highly anticipated annual ceremony, where artists -- whether rookies or household names -- are recognized for their outstanding contributions in the fields of music, TV, film, and content creation.

For Filipino Hallyu enthusiasts, the AAA is a “dream come true,” as they saw not just one but several of their favorite K-pop idols, as well as K-drama stars who have given them joy and inspiration over the years.

"It's like you bond with them when you watch their performances,” May Ortiz, a multi-stan, said.

"Unforgettable moment for us. Sulit, one ticket for so many performances,” Joan Pantig, a fan of K-pop groups New Jeans and Stray Kids, added.

Fans are hoping the AAA this year, which was hosted by Kang Daniel, Jang Wonyoung, and Sung Han Bin, will be just the first of many to be held in the Philippines.

“Hopefully by supporting them sa gantong event, marami pa mangyare na ganto. Not just AAA, malay mo MAMA,” Michelle Ortiz said.

Fans wildly cheered as Hallyu heartthrob actors walked the red carpet, including Kim Seon Ho and Ahn Hyo-seop.

K-drama leading ladies like Moon Ga-young and singer-actress Kim Sejeong likewise thrilled the audience.

She came to slay ✨



WATCH: Singer-actress Kim Sejeong has graced the red carpet of Asia Artist Awards #AAA2023iPH | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/gy8ibMNWF1 — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

K-pop idols like JYJ's Kim Jae Joong, 2PM's Lee Jun-ho, and EXO's Suho, as well as groups like Itzy, Stray Kids, STAYC, Lapillus, NMIXX, Kep1er, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, and The Boyz, among others, were also eagerly welcomed by the crowd.



Nakakakilig!!! 💕



WATCH: EXO’s Suho flashes his best smile as he is warmly greeted with cheers at the #AAA2023inPH red carpet. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/QMXY1lmXUR — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

ITZY IN THE HOUSE!



WATCH: ITZY poses at the red carpet of #AAA2023inPH | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/nbM2BzGmnK — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

ANG POGI!



WATCH: ZEROBASEONE poses at the red carpet of Asia Artist Awards 2023. | via @annacerezo_



#AAA2023inPH pic.twitter.com/qDVpH47IKv — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

WATCH: K-pop girl group STAYC members stun in their red outfits at the #AAA2023inPH | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/MW0eXmSUWU — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

One of the most anticipated acts was BSS, the sub-unit of K-pop boy group Seventeen.

Thanks to AAA, K-pop girl groups Le Sserafim and New Jeans, who Filipino fans have been clamoring to make a stop in the Philippines, have finally made it to the country for the first time.

Ito na inaantay ng mga FEARNOT!



WATCH: Crowd wildly cheers for K-pop girl group Le Sserafim as they walk at the #AAA2023inPH red carpet. This the group’s first visit to the Philippines. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/Lpc9Dw8Zhe — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

Other than South Korean acts, Japanese actor Kentaro Sakaguchi and the Korean-Japanese boy band &TEAM were also present.

Entertainment royalties of the Philippines, such as P-pop kings SB19, popular OPM band Ben&Ben, and actress-comedian Melai Cantiveros also graced the very same red carpet.

All-Filipino global pop group HORI7ON, which had been making a name for themselves in South Korea, also posed at the red carpet.



THE KINGS OF P-POP HAVE ARRIVED!



WATCH: SB19 walk at the red carpet of Asia Artist Awards 2023 #AAAinPH2023. | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/6EIS7d4A6B — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

Looking good boys!



WATCH: All Filipino global pop group HORI7ON has arrived at the red carpet of #AAA2023. Where you at Anchors? | via @annacerezo_ pic.twitter.com/0p0PHJ7ZcG — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) December 14, 2023

Apart from sharing the stage with global superstars, the Filipino talents were also recognized at AAA with awards, showing that the Philippines can compete on the global stage when it comes to talent.