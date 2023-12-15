Daniel Padilla removes breakup statement from Instagram

MANILA -- Two weeks after he and actress Kathryn Bernardo announced their separation, actor Daniel Padilla has removed his breakup statement on social media.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that Padilla's statement on his Instagram account can no longer be seen. The actor left the photo which shows him and Bernardo and a snap of the actress with their adorable fur babies.

Padilla also retained the words "Ikaw at ako," which were part of his original breakup statement post.

Bernardo and Padilla separately took to Instagram to announce that they have ended their 11-year relationship last November 30.

"Deej, you gave me 11 beautiful years and the kind of love that I will forever cherish. I will always be grateful for you," Bernardo said in her statement.

Padilla, for his part, told his former girlfriend: "Our lives may drift away, but our love will still ride that tide."

Last Wednesday, the former couple felt the love and support of their fans as they shared stage and sang the "Friends" theme "I'll Be There for You" at the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

Their performance is part of the ABS-CBN Christmas Special, which will be aired this coming weekend.

