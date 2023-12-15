Cedrick Juan shares significance of 'Gomburza' film

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- For actor Cedrick Juan, it is important for Filipinos to watch the upcoming historical film "Gomburza," which is an official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

In ANC's Headstart hosted by Karen Davila on Friday, Juan talked about "Gomburza," which follows the martyrdom of the Filipino priests Padre Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, who will be played by Dante Rivero, Juan, and Enchong Dee, respectively.

"I think ang pinaka-significance lang din, at ang pinakamahalaga na maibibigay ng 'Gomburza' sa mga Filipino ngayon 'yung pagbalik ng identity natin as Filipino," Juan said.

"And also, 'yung malaman natin kung ano 'yung history natin so that hindi paulit-ulit na nangyayari, ;yung mga mishaps and 'yung mga kagaya nang nasabi sa pelikula na parang ang malas natin sa events and also when it comes to like 'yung small things na nangyayari sa buhay natin," he added.

The death of the three priests ignited the sense of nationalism for many Filipinos including the country’s national hero Dr. Jose Rizal.

"It's a historical drama and masasabi ko na may pagka-political siya kasi it's the modern time red-tagging, parang ganun siya," adds Juan about their movie.

Directed by Pepe Diokno, other cast members include Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Dylan Ray Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and Arnold Reyes.

