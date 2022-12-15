Photo from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Instagram account.

American pop star Ariana Grande was announced Thursday as the premiere guest judge of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

"I'm not sure who this brown-haired/eyebrowed/cone-tittied woman is but she is verrrrrrrry excited to be guest judging the season 15 premiere of @rupaulsdragrace," Grande said in an Instagram story.

"Heart bursting @rupaulofficial, I love you," she added.

Since its ninth season, music icons have graced the stage of "RuPaul's Drag Race" like Lady Gaga who disguised herself as a contestant, Christina Aguilera impersonating Farrah Moan to be a comeback queen, and Miley Cyrus who came as a member of the show's crew, among others.

Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari is among the contestants of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15. She was among the 15 queens announced Wednesday during the meet the queens led by the season 14 winner Willow Pill.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3, and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand” along with "Canada's Drag Race" stars Kyne (season 1), Stephanie Prince (season 2 and Canada vs. The World), and Kimmy Couture (season 3).

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

Grande rose to fame as Cat Valentine in the Nickelodeon show “Victorious” and its spin-off “Sam & Cat.”

She debuted with the album "Yours Truly" (2013) followed by "My Everything" (2014), "Dangerous Woman" (2016), "sweetener" (2018), and "thank u, next" (2019).

She has 2 Grammys under her belt -- Best Pop Vocal Album for “sweetener” in 2019, and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Rain on Me” with Lady Gaga in 2021.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: