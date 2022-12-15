Pinay Aura Mayari joins 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 15

Photo from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Twitter account.

Filipina drag queen Aura Mayari is among the contestants of "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15.

Aura was among the 15 queens announced Wednesday during the meet the queens led by the season 14 winner Willow Pill.

"The origin of my drag name, I'm very proud of being Filipino," Aura said, dressed in a pink Filipiniana superhero dress.

"Aura came from a Filipino gay lingo that can be used for someone who is overacting, overly confident, trying to get attention, someone who is horny, and someone who is always flirty. That's kinda like my drag," she added.

Aura said she was inspired by fellow Filipina drag queen Manila Luzon, who represented the country in Season 3 and All Stars 4 of the competition series.

"She's one of the reasons why I started drag. I fell in love with her. She represented the Philippines while she talk about the Filipinos a lot and the Filipinos love it. Filipinos are so prideful."

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3, and All Stars 1 and 4), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand” along with "Canada's Drag Race" stars Kyne (season 1), Stephanie Prince (season 2 and Canada vs. The World), and Kimmy Couture (season 3).

Precious Paula Nicole is the first winner of “Drag Race Philippines”.

