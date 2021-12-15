Photos from Tatler website

Kapamilya actresses Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis were included in Tatler Asia’s Most Influential list that features 300 Filipino personalities from showbiz stars to business executives.

In the list released by Tatler on its website, Locsin and Curtis were joined by the likes of award-winning actor John Arcilla, broadcaster Karen Davila, and Miss Universe winners Catriona Gray, and Pia Wurtzbach.

Also part of the list were ABS-CBN chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, and Creative Programs Inc. president Ernie Lopez.

Locsin took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her inclusion in the list: “Thank you for this humbling recognition @tatlerasia @tatlerphilippines. Huge respect for all the esteemed individuals part of #AsiasMostInfluential.”

This is not the first time the veteran actress and philanthropist was recognized by Tatler. In 2020, Locsin was among the Filipino personalities hailed as “Leaders of Tomorrow” in the fifth edition of Tatler Asia’s Gen T list.

Locsin shared her inclusion in the list through an Instagram video, where she held a physical copy of the list that names 400 young leaders “who are shaping Asia’s future.”

Meanwhile, Curtis was also humbled by the recognition as she is lined up with respected Filipinos in different fields.

“Always honoured to be alongside such respected individuals in their own fields. Thank you for this recognition @tatlerasia @tatlerphilippines,” Curtis said.

Other celebrities who were recognized by Tatler this year include Isabelle Daza, Moira dela Torre, Sarah Geronimo, Rachelle Ann Go, Toni Gonzaga, Bianca Gonzales, Martin Nievera, Korina Sanchez, Lea Salonga, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez.

