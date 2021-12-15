Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The long wait is finally over.

ABS-CBN has released the official full trailer of the much-awaited series "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Philippine version of the hit BBC Studios drama “Doctor Foster.”

The three-minute video, which introduced the show's characters, was released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment on Wednesday.

"The Broken Marriage Vow" follows the story of Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria), a loving wife and a mother whose family is rocked by her husband’s affair.

Actor Zanjoe Marudo plays her husband David Ilustre, with Sue Ramirez as his mistress Lexy Lucero. Zaijan Jaranilla plays Jill and David’s only son, Gio Ilustre, who is caught between his parents’ tug of war.

Under the direction of Concepcion Macatuno and Andoy Ranay, "The Broken Marriage Vow" will also star Jane Oineza, Joem Bascon, Art Acuña, Rachel Alejandro, Angeli Bayani, Ketchup Eusebio, Bianca Manalo, Empress Schuck, and Ronnie Lazaro.



Also joining the powerhouse cast are Malou Crisologo, Franco Laurel, Sandino Martin, Jojit Lorenzo, Kate Alejandrino, Ji Anne Armero, Brent Manalo, Migs Almendras, Avery Clyde, and JB Agustin.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is the sixth international adaptation of “Doctor Foster,” following its versions in France, Russia, Turkey, India, and South Korea.

The Korean remake, “The World of the Married,” became the country’s highest rated cable TV drama, and also courted a massive following from Filipino viewers. It was also aired locally by ABS-CBN.

Related videos:

Watch more on iWantTFC