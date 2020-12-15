Spoiler alert! This ‘Four Sisters’ Zoom call has hints of where they are in 2020

Toni Gonzaga, Bea Alonzo, Angel Locsin, Shaina Magdayao and Enchong Dee reprise their roles from ‘Four Sisters and a Wedding’ in its prequel, ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding.’ Star Cinema

MANILA — If you haven’t seen “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” yet, do yourself a favor and check here the many ways you can watch it, because — you’ve been warned — spoilers follow.

While the follow-up to “Four Sisters and a Wedding” is set a decade before the original, it also gives a glimpse of the well-loved Salazar siblings in the present day, notably during the pandemic.

In fact, the cast of the 2013 movie — Bea Alonzo as Bobbie, Angel Locsin as Alex, Toni Gonzaga as Teddie, and Shaina Magdayao as Gabbie — appear in the opening minutes of the prequel.

They, too, are under the new normal, opting for the ubiquitous Zoom call in order to come together. The reason, like in the original film, is a situation involving their “bunso” CJ, still portrayed by Enchong Dee.

He later joins them in the call, protesting, with a familiar line, being the subject of his sisters’ intervention. Their back-and-forth, particularly about CJ’s dilemma, dredges up memories of their teenage years, flashing back to 2003.

The prequel’s story follows the siblings as college and high school students — with Alexa Ilacad as Bobbie, Gillian Vicencio as Alex, Charlie Dizon as Teddie, Belle Mariano as Gabbie, and Clarence Delgado as CJ — conniving to confirm their worst fear of their parents on the verge of separating.

By recalling the events of 17 years prior, the siblings of the year 2020 decide on the best way to address their current predicament. And yes, with tears involved.

The Zoom call, aside from being the foremost indication of the pandemic in the film series, also gives hints of developments in the siblings’ lives since 2013, from their names, to their backgrounds.

Teddie and Bobbie, for instance, now have new surnames, indicating they’re both married. Bobbie’s is Harris, from Tristan, seen in the first film as portrayed by Sam Milby.

Alex has continued her passion for film, with “Direk” attached to her name and a new-normal set in her background. The sweater wearing Gabbie is in the UK, going by a slogan seen at her back, while CJ appears to have opted for condo living after marrying Princess (Angeline Quinto).

Directed by Mae Cruz-Alviar, “Four Sisters Before the Wedding” is available to stream for P150 on KTX.ph, iWant TFC, Sky Cable PPV, and Cignal PPV, with each ticket allowing a 48-hour window to view the film. The Star Cinema production is also being screened at select cinemas of SM and CityMall nationwide.

