Dimples Romana pens sweet birthday message for 'rockstar' daughter

MANILA — Actress Dimples Romana took to social media to share her sweet birthday message for her daughter Callie who just turned 17.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Romana stressed that she will always be there for Callie, whom she described as the "rockstar" of their family.

"Cal is my silent warrior, the true rock (and rockstar) of this family，her quiet strength and courage helped us to get to where we are now as a family. She is obedient and has respect not only for herself but more importantly for others. She's not one to leave anybody behind. She makes sure every single one is included － people and animals," Romana wrote.

"She is thoughtful and doesn’t mind going out of her way to make her friends and us feel special. She is patient with her progress and values hard work and perseverance. She is a dreamer and has incredible focus. She gives and gives even more. She prefers not to be acknowledged, her confidence lies silently in her heart. As your 17th year of life begins today anak, may you slay like you've never slayed before. Know that Dad, Alonzo and I will be here for you, " Romana added.

Callie is Romana's first child with her husband, Boyet Ahmee. They also have a son, Alonzo.

Related video: