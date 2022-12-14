WATCH: AC Bonifacio marks birthday with dance video

Kapamilya artist AC Bonifacio turned 20 on Tuesday and to mark her special day, she treated her fans with a video of her dancing to Doja Cat's "Woman."

"Because I'm 20 today," she simply captioned her Instagram post.

On her recent Instagram posts, Bonifacio shared snaps of her in Japan.

Bonifacio started her career in showbiz after joining ABS-CBN's dance competition "Dance Kids."

A Star Magic artist, she was part of this year's Star Magic US tour. She also starred in musical series "Lyric and Beat" with Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin.

Last year, Bonifacio was launched by Star Magic Records with her single “Fool No Mo.”

