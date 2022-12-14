Pamu Pamorada, fiance expecting baby girl

MANILA -- Kapamilya talent Pamu Pamorada and her fiancé Mitchell Hapin are expecting a baby girl.

Pamorada made the revelation through social media posts as she uploaded snaps taken from their gender reveal party.

"It’s mini me. Hindi ko na iisa-isahin pa thank you sa mga kaibigan ko na may pakana ng gender reveal na to. Promise nag-enjoy kami. At sa lahat ng nagpunta maraming maraming salamat," Pamurado wrote in one of her posts.



Aside from their family and loved ones, also present at the event were Pamurada's friends from showbiz like Alora Sasam, Loisa Andalio, Arlene Muhlach, Yubs Azarcon, Thou Reyes, Arlene Muhlach and Dina Bonnevie.

In a previous interview, Pamorada said she and her fiancé are getting married next year.

Pamorada joined "Pinoy Big Brother Unlimited" in 2011 and finished in second place. She has since embarked on a showbiz career, starting with her first acting project "Kahit Puso'y Masugatan" in 2012.

Pamorada was part of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla's series "2 Good 2 Be True," which had just finished its run.

