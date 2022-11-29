MANILA -- Actress Iza Calzado and her husband, businessman Ben Wintle, are expecting a baby girl.

This was revealed by Calzado as she shared a post honoring her mother, Mary Ann Ussher, who passed away 21 years ago.

In a message she wrote for her mom, Calzado asked her mother's guidance as she is set to become a mother.

"Dear Mama, To be honest, I don’t have a lot of clear memories of my childhood. Photos like these help keep memories alive. They help keep you alive in my heart. Wish we had more photos, more time together. 21 years now since you left this world, yet it seems like you always make sure I turn out well. I know a lot of what’s happened in my life are dreams you had for yourself and for me. When I experience those moments, I truly feel your guiding light. As I prepare to become a mother, I ask for your continued guidance and support. This won’t be an easy ride but I know it will be an incredibly fulfilling one," Calzado said.

The award-winning actress then shared that she will soon have her own "a little Mary Ann, a little Iza."

"Your dreams and mine coming together for this beautiful blessing. I promise to take lots of photos with my baby so she gets to keep those memories with her when the time comes for me to be with you again. Pero matagal pa 'yun ha, Ma. Pakibulong kay God please. Malayo pa ang lalakbayin ko at alam ko kasama kita dahil ang nanay, pumanaw man sa mundo, hindi kailan man iiwan ang kanyang anak. Ikaw ang nagpatunay nito. I love you, Ma," Calzado added.

Wintle is the co-founder of Booky, a restaurant finder app.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.

Calzado recently made headlines when she appeared in ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” as "the first Darna" who passed on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC