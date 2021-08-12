Iza Calzado waited 4 years to announce 'Darna' project

MANILA -- Iza Calzado will officially be part of the much-anticipated TV series "Darna."

ABS-CBN Head of TV Production Laurenti Dyogi shared this news in a virtual interview with Calzado for her birthday.

"Iza will officially be part of the Darna TV series that will start shooting last quarter. I want to announce what exactly she will play but I don't want also to spoil the announcement," he said.

"But we promise Iza will play a dream role. But this one is an important role for Iza, it will be fun and an important role in the series," he added.

Calzado, for her part, said she cannot wait any longer to hear this announcement.

"I’m gonna tell the truth, Direk Lauren. I had a meeting in 2017 for this project so I’ve been attached to this project since 2017. Movie pa 'yun, ang dami nang dumaan, changing of seasons and people and nandito pa rin ako," she siad.

The "Darna" movie project started with Angel Locsin in 2015 with director Erik Matti. Locsin backed out because of a back injury and passed on the role to Liza Soberano.

Unfortunately, Soberano suffered a finger injury while shooting her primetime series "Bagani" that led to her backing out from the project too.

It was on July 2019 when Star Cinema’s managing director Olivia Lamasan announced that Jane De Leon will be doing the project.

Fast forward to 2020 when the pandemic hit the world and ABS-CBN lost its franchise, the network decided to make the "Darna" project a TV series instead.

Calzado was one of the actors that was tapped to be part of it four years ago.

"I’ve been grateful since that moment. I’ve done some trainings without giving out all the stuff. It feels like it’s been such a long journey to get here and the role I’m going to play is more meaningful than what I could have played before," she said.

Calzado also thinks now is the best time to do this project.

"Why Darna is important now more than ever, it’s because we also need to recognize the hero inside all of us, the Darna within, the hero within," she said.

Dyogi also expressed his gratitude to Calzado for staying with ABS-CBN despite the loss of its franchise.

The TV executive cited Calzado's effort together with the team of "Ang Sa 'Yo ay Akin" in shooting the TV series in the middle of the pandemic surge in the Philippines last year.

After her exit in "FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano," De Leon will begin taping for "Darna" last quarter of this year. The series will air in 2022.