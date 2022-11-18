Actress Iza Calzado honored her husband, British businessman Ben WIntle on his birthday.

In a social media post on Thursday, Calzado shared how lucky she is to have Wintle in her life.

"It is hard to put into words the gratitude, respect and love I have for you. Now more than ever, you have shown me what true love is — for self and others. Today, I was reminded of how incredibly lucky I am to have found a man like you. One who is patient, kind, forgiving, disciplined, creative, driven, funny, loving and so much more! I am sorry for the times I forgot to see you for the amazing human that you are," Calzado wrote on her Instagram page.

Calzado also thanked Wintle for keeping her and their upcoming baby safe.

"I know that whatever happens, I have someone who will choose to weather the storms with me. Deeply rooted like a tree, strong and dependable like a rock. You are home and, together, we are building a home for our child, our family. Thank you for keeping us safe. There is no one in this world I would be so honored and happy to share this journey with but you. Hope you feel valued and loved today! Happy Birthday, Daddy!" she added.

Wintle is the co-founder of Booky, a restaurant finder app.

Calzado and Wintle tied the knot at a resort in Palawan on December 19, 2018.



Calzado recently made headlines when she appeared in ABS-CBN's hit fantasy series “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” as "the first Darna" who passed on the superheroine’s powers to her daughter, Narda, portrayed by Jane de Leon.

