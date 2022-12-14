iWantTFC streams 'The Alex Calleja Birthday Show'

MANILA -- iWantTFC is now streaming the birthday comedy show of comedian Alex Calleja.

iWantTFC is partnering with Calleja’s The Comedy Crew for the first time to stream on-demand the comedian’s two-part 50th birthday special “Happy! The Alex Calleja Birthday Special."

Aside from Calleja, the show also features fun gags from stand-up comedians Israel Buenaobra, Mak Navarez, Jeps Gallon, Yuki Horikoshi, Dawit Tabonares, and Winer Aguilar.

Streaming of the two-part comedy special is for free on the iWantTFC app or website.



In 2016, Calleja became part of the Top 5 of in Laugh Factory's "Funniest Person in the World."

