Home  >  Entertainment

iWantTFC streams 'The Alex Calleja Birthday Show'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Dec 14 2022 01:00 PM

https://sa.kapamilya.com/absnews/abscbnnews/media/2022/life/12/14/20221214-alex.jpg

MANILA -- iWantTFC is now streaming the birthday comedy show of comedian Alex Calleja.

iWantTFC is partnering with Calleja’s The Comedy Crew for the first time to stream on-demand the comedian’s two-part 50th birthday special “Happy! The Alex Calleja Birthday Special." 

Aside from Calleja, the show also features fun gags from stand-up comedians Israel Buenaobra, Mak Navarez, Jeps Gallon, Yuki Horikoshi, Dawit Tabonares, and Winer Aguilar. 

Streaming of the two-part comedy special is for free on the iWantTFC app or website.
 

In 2016, Calleja became part of the Top 5 of in Laugh Factory's "Funniest Person in the World." 

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC
Watch more News on iWantTFC
Read More:  Alex Calleja   comedy show   iWantTFC  