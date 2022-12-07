Photos from Alex Calleja's Twitter account

MANILA – Alex Calleja appeared to be updated on social media viral videos as he created a snubbing parody clip with former volleyball player Gretchen Ho.

Amid the snubbing controversy involving the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, Calleja pretended to be calling Ho, who was passing along a hallway.

However, Ho did not wave back nor acknowledge him despite repeatedly calling the volleyball star’s attention.

“Nagulat ako kasi hindi man lang ako pinansin ni Gretchen Ho. Kahit kaway o hello man lang,” he said on Twitter. He, then, added: “#MayManiniwalaDitoPustahan.”

Nagulat ako kasi hindi man lang ako pinansin ni Gretchen Ho Kahit kaway o hello man lang!#MayManiniwalaDitoPustahan pic.twitter.com/u1BmqpkPhC — Alex Calleja (@alexcalleja1007) December 6, 2022

The ex-volleyball player and now an anchor retweeted the clip, saying she was wearing her earphones during that time.

Over the weekend, the Flying Titans were heavily criticized on social media after a now-viral video showing how they did not greet nor recognize some fans waiting beside their shuttle during what appeared to be a vacation trip of the team.

The issue further fanned when Kim Atienza reposted the clip and reminded the athletes that they are public personalities – and that catering fans is their responsibility.

On Monday, Choco Mucho management addressed the issue, calling the posts malicious, which put the company and the players in a bad light.

The statement also said that posting those “innuendoes” only bring negativity to the volleyball community and put the well-being of their athletes at risk.

According to the team, the viral video did not show how accommodating their players were during their short break in Boracay.

