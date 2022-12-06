Photo from PVL Media Bureau

MANILA – The Choco Mucho Flying Titans’ management broke its silence after the viral clip which showed its players not greeting some fans in Boracay.

Over the weekend, the Flying Titans were heavily criticized on social media after a now-viral video showing how they did not greet nor recognize some people waiting beside their shuttle during what appeared to be a vacation trip of the team.

The issue further fanned when Kim Atienza reposted the clip and reminded the athletes that they are public personalities – and that catering fans is their responsibility.

On Monday, Choco Mucho management addressed the issue, calling the posts as malicious and putting the company and the players in a bad light.

“While we acknowledge that our team could have handled that particular encounter in the video better, we denounce malicious posts that put our players, our team, and our company in a bad light,” it said.

The statement also said that posting those “innuendoes” only bring negativity to the volleyball community and put the well-being of their athletes at risk.

The management also answered the allegations against the Flying Titans that they lack good manners and right conduct.

According to the team, the viral video did not show how accommodating their players were during their short break in Boracay.

“Unfortunately, what is not included in the viral clip are other videos online showing the players acknowledging and talking to fans, and accommodating selfies and videos with them while trying to have their break,” it added.

Choco Mucho is coming from a painful exit at the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference. They finished the conference with a 3-5 win-loss card.

