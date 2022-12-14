Christopher de Leon joins Coco Martin in 'Batang Quiapo'

MANILA -- Award-winning actor Christopher de Leon is excited to be part of the upcoming ABS-CBN series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo" with Coco Martin, Lovi Poe and former ABS-CBN president Charo Santos-Concio.

"It is going to be a roller-coaster ride especially para sa akin. Sinabi niya sa akin kasama ko si Madame Charo Santos and sila John (Estrada), sina Sen. Lito Lapid. This is entirely different," De Leon said In a video released by show producer Dreamscape Entertainment.

"This will be a very interesting story dahil 'yung inspiration ni direk Coco ay manggagaling kay FPJ. Parating ulit sa bahay niyo ang Coco Martin and the rest of the group," he added.

Martin and the rest of the cast of "Batang Quiapo" marked the 18th death anniversary of Fernando Poe Jr. on Wednesday.

“FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” is targeted for a 2023 release.

De Leon was last seen in ABS-CBN's inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," which aired last year.

