Christopher de Leon marks 65th birthday

MANILA -- Screen veteran Christopher de Leon marked his 65th birthday on Sunday, October 31.

On Instagram, de Leon's wife Sandy Andolong shared her prayer for her husband.

"Dear Lord, on this day that we celebrate @sgt.pepper8’s birth, I pray for blessings and joy over him. You knew everything about him before his birth, and You have a plan of prosperity and hope for his life! Let him always feel confident and ready for the year ahead knowing that You have an order to his steps and a purpose for his life. Help him to find joy in every circumstance in life, knowing that You work all things out for good. I thank You for Christopher, for loving him with unconditional love, and for the promises You have spoken over his life," she wrote.

De Leon and Andolong were married in 2001, but have been together since 1980. She previously explained that they consider the start of their relationship as the day of their union.



Also on Instagram, actresses Lotlot and Matet de Leon, his daughters with veteran actress Nora Aunor, also shared their messages for the actor's special day.

Lotlot shared throwback photos of her with de Leon as she expressed her gratitude to her father.

"'A man after God’s own heart. A man who yearns to please God, a man who desires to grow spiritually, a man who has a heart that obeys. That’s who you are, Dad... And YES, he calls even late at night just to ask how we’re doing. And still looks out for us.. Thank you for everything that you do for us.. Grateful for you, Dad! May God continue to bless you always! Happy happy birthday! We love you!" Lotlot wrote.

Matet also paid tribute to de Leon as she uploaded a photo of them together.

"Daddy, happy happy birthday po. Napakalaking blessing po ninyo ni nanay sa buhay namin ng mga kapatid ko at mga anak ko. We love you. Very much," Matet wrote.



De Leon is currently one of the stars hit series "Huwag Kang Mangamba," which is now down to its last two weeks.

