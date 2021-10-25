'Huwag Kang Mangamba' down to last 3 weeks

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The hit inspirational series "Huwag Kang Mangamba" is now down to its last three weeks.

Over the weekend, ABS-CBN released the drama's "healing" finale trailer.



Produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” debuted last March 22. It takes its title from the Christian song penned by Fr. Manoling V. Francisco.

The series stars Andrea Brillantes, Francine Diaz, Kyle Echarri and Seth Fedelin.

It also stars Eula Valdes, Sylvia Sanchez, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Angeline Quinto, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

For the drama's new chapter, Kapamilya stars Andi Abaya, Nash Aguas, Vivoree Esclito were also introduced. Richard Quan, Andrea del Rosario and Christopher de Leon also joined the series.

Directed by Manny Palo and Darnel Villaflor, “Huwag Kang Mangamba” is accessible via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, TFC, Kapamilya Online Live, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix. Viewers outside of the Philippines can also catch it on The Filipino Channel on cable and IPTV.

