Ellen Adarna is a proud mom at son Elias' piano recital

Elias, son of Ellen Adarna and John Lloyd Cruz, at his piano recital. Instagram/@maria.elena.adarna

Ellen Adarna is beaming with pride as she watched the piano recital of her son, Elias.

The actress shared photos and videos of Elias' performance on Instagram, with the caption: "Proud mama." She also thanked her son's piano instructor, Ryan Aviso.

Elias Modesto, who turned 5 this year, is Adarna's child with her ex-boyfriend, actor John Lloyd Cruz. The two celebrities remain on good terms, and have created a co-parenting setup for their son.

Adarna has been married to actor Derek Ramsey for two years, while Cruz confirmed his relationship with artist Isabel Santos last October.