MANILA -- Actor John Lloyd Cruz has confirmed his romantic relationship with artist-illustrator Isabel Santos in an interview with veteran entertainment TV host Boy Abunda.



"Si Isabel ay girlfriend ko, oo or boyfriend niya ako," Cruz said as a reply to Abunda's question of Santos's role in his life.

"We are boring people, wala kaming maikukuwento, ganyan lang kami. Gallery nila 'yung una kong pinasok na gallery. It was at the time na bago pa lang akong tumigil with ABS-CBN. Napadpad ako sa page-explore ng (art). So gallery nila 'yung una kong napasok, family nila... Matagal na kaming magkakilala. We were talking before pero hindi nag-evolve into something ideal for us at that time. Mula noon, present na rin siya sa buhay ko," Cruz said.

In the interview, Cruz also averred that he still believes in marriage -- and Santos is a big part of that.

"Siyempre 'yung consideration lagi for the two of us, especially para sa kanya, laging nandoon," he said.

Santos is an illustrator who has held at least seven exhibits since 2013, with artist residencies in New York, Sur Seine in France, and Berlin, according to her official website.

It was early last year when Cruz and Santos were first romantically linked when fans spotted them together in public.

Aside from his love life, Cruz also opened up about his son with former girlfriend Ellen Adarna, who is now married to actor Derek Ramsay.

"Sobrang panalo, napakasuwerte ko diyan. Ang lupit ng role niya sa buhay ko nung dumating na siya. Siguro ang pinakasimpleng mapapaliwanag ko siya, si Elias, parang iniligtas niya ang buhay ko. Hindi ko ma-imagine ang buhay ko kung paano magtutuloy kung 'di dumating 'yan si Elias. Ang dami niyang ibinigay na bago, bagong kahulugan, bagong duties. All of a sudden, iba na ang tingin mo sa lahat," Cruz said.

When it comes to his co-parenting setup with Adarna, Cruz said: "That's a bit of a challenge. Ayaw kong i-sugarcoat, we are co-parenting but depende sa definition mo ng co-parenting. Ako from my end siguro to simplify paano ko ba siya pinapaklaki? Siguro to lead without imposing. 'Yung gusto ko siyang tanungin at gusto kong mag-develop siya ng capacity to decide on certain things. Siyempre 'yung mga bagay na hindi pa niya kayang desisyunan 'yun ang role namin."

Asked if he and Adarna are aligned, the actor said: "Napakasuwerte ko, marami diyan 'yung similar cases kagaya ng sa akin na much, much lesser 'yung time with the child or halos no time at all. Kaya napakasuwerte ko at ako ay nagpapasalamat kay Ellen at Derek dahil iniisip nila ang kapakanan nung basta."



