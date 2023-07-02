MANILA – Ellen Adarna has revealed that John Lloyd Cruz has not been remiss in providing financial support for their five-year-old son Elias.

In an Instagram Q&A, which was captured and reposted on Tiktok by a netizen under the handle @bethaglasi, Adarna said Cruz actually asked her how much Elias needs.

“I am going to answer this because I get this a lot. Yes he does. He asked me how much does Elias need. I gave him a breakdown of his basic needs, just his basic needs. That’s P10,000 max,” Adarna wrote.

The actress said Cruz even insisted on doubling the amount.

“I know he’s more than capable of giving more than that but I told him I cannot accept anything more than P20,000 and that’s it,” she said.

“And because we are co-parenting, I have my obligations and responsibilities for Elias so it’s just fair. Anything more than P20,000 for me is just not right. Because he’s not schooling yet so that’s just basic needs,” Adarna added.

In a previous interview, Adarna described Cruz as a good father.

“My son needs him as much as he needs me. I see their relationship and I see how happy my son is when he is around. So that’s why I also have to work on myself.”

Adarna is now married to actor Derek Ramsay.