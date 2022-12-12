P-pop boy group SB19 during the press conference for their new song "Nyebe" and the conclusion of their "Where You At" tour in Quezon City on December 12, 2022. Josiah Antonio, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — P-pop boy group SB19 explained Monday why they chose the gospel route for their new song "Nyebe" which recently trended on social media after its release.

John Paulo Nase, also known as Pablo, said he was inspired by the calming and relatability vibe of gospel songs.

"Gospel music is something na very special to me and something that calms me… Pampatulog ko po talaga ‘yung gospel songs. It makes me calm. At the same time, it’s something na binubuksan ‘yung puso ko ‘pag pinapakinggan ko," Nase told reporters in a press conference.

"Very vulnerable ako. In a way, gusto ko pong maghatid ng isang kanta na talagang kung ano ‘yung nararamdaman ko, nararamdaman din nung mga tao sa paligid ko," he added.

Nase shared he wrote "Nyebe" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and he wanted to echo a message of hope to their audience.

"Everytime we release, we try to like produce a different... And for ‘Nyebe’, kumuha siya ng inspiration sa Gospel music which is very calming and hopeful pakinggan. Nasulat ko siya two years ago. We were at the height of the pandemic pa and nasulat ko siya bago mag-Pasko," he said.

"Nung time na ‘yun, hindi lahat well-privileged or i-enjoy kung anuman ‘yung parang sinasabi nga nila na Pasko. Sabi nga nila, dapat ‘pag Pasko, fun ‘yung family. Pero others are working abroad, full of uncertainties kasi siyempre kumakalat ‘yung pandemya," he added.

"‘Yung uncertainty and hopelessness na ‘yun, kumbaga, mapapalitan siya ng hope kapag in-accept natin ‘yung current situation natin na ganito ‘yung nararamdaman ko pero ano ‘yung pwede kong gawin. We just hope and pray na matatapos ang lahat."

Echoing Nase, Josh Cullen Santos and Felip "Ken" Suson shared how they relate to the song and how they handle their struggles in life.

"To learn, to let go of mga bagay na hindi talaga kaya. ‘Di na masyadong pilitin, hindi na masyadong i-pressure sarili kasi mayroon talagang mga bagay na kahit anong pilitin mo, hindi talaga pwede. So you can learn to stop. Enough is enough. Kailangan mong i-let go ang feelings kung anuman ‘yan," Suson said.

"What you could do is hope. And matunaw din ‘yung nyebe, na malampasan lahat ng stuggles and battles ko na kinakaharap sa buhay. I’ve been actually holding on to that line ever since. And hopefully nga po, matapos din po lahat," Santos added.

"Kahit na hindi ko sila nakakasama everyday, nararamdaman nila na nandoon ako palagi at talagang tumatama lang talaga sa’kin ‘yung lyrics kasi napapanahon talaga sa’ming lahat kasi malayo kami sa family, sa friends."

