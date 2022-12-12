SB19 releases single 'Nyebe', trends on Twitter

MANILA -- P-pop supergroup SB19 on Monday released its latest single "Nyebe."

The new ballad that "encapsulates warmth, longing and sadness" is now available on various music streaming platforms. Its official visualizer was also uploaded on the on the group's official YouTube channel.

"Nyebe" is written by SB19's John Paulo Nase, who also produced the track with Thyro Alfaro.

"With time, the anxiety and the worries will eventually melt away. Let this be a song that brings you comfort," the group tweeted.

Fans and followers of SB19 once again showed their support to their idols as hashtag #SB19Nyebe became the top trending topic on microblogging site Twitter Philippines.

SB19's previous single was the disco-pop anthem "WYAT."

After a successful world tour, SB19 is set for its “WYAT” homecoming concert at the Araneta Coliseum on December 18.

