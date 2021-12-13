MANILA -- Actor Diego Loyzaga has organized a surprise intimate celebration for actress Barbie Imperial to mark their first anniversary as a couple.

Loyzaga turned to social media to share his sweet anniversary message for his girlfriend as he uploaded snaps and a clip of their celebration held in Pangasinan.



"Happy anniversary mahal ko! Daaaaamn one year. Went by fast didn't it? I'm grateful for you. It was this exact spot last year where we met again and things were never the same. Thank you, for being my motivation and being my sakit sa ulo. For keeping me balanced and anchored. For giving me a million new fun memories and showing me new things. For having my back, thru thick and thin. For making me coffee in the morning and cooking me corned beef at 2 am. For loving me for who I am and accepting everything in between," Loyzaga wrote on Instagram.

"I may not be perfect and still mess up along the way, but I'll try my best everyday. I hope you were surprised and enjoyed the night mahal! Happy anniversary," he added.

On Instagram on Sunday, Imperial greeted Loyzaga on their first anniversary.

Loyzaga and Imperial first sparked rumors of a romance in November last year, when Loyzaga left a comment on Imperial’s bikini photo on Instagram.

They revealed their relationship over the New Year with Imperial saying she never thought they would become a couple.

They are the lead stars of the movie "Dulo."

