Barbie, Diego celebrate first anniversary as a couple

MANILA - After some turbulent weeks due to speculations surrounding their relationship, Barbie Imperial took to social media on Sunday to greet actor Diego Loyzaga on their first anniversary as a couple.

“Happy first anniversary, mahal! Since the day we met you've never stopped showing me how much you love me, how much you care for me,” Imperial wrote.

“I am so thankful for you. You know how to make me happy (and make me bwisit loool). I am thankful for when

you cook food for me, when you surprise me, when you feed me burgers & fries, your gifts and all the random ways you shower me with love,” she added.

Imperial said the best thing Loyzaga has done is to teach her to love herself more.

Moreover, she is grateful for her boyfriend because, according to her, he taught her so many things in life.

“You taught me how to be strong. How to be okay even when I'm alone. You made me feel and believe that I am enough, and perfect just the way I am. You taught me how not to care about anyone but the people who love me. You taught me so much about reality and how sometimes there's more magic in it than fantasy,” she said.

To end her post, Imperial said she’s glad to have Loyzaga as her partner in everything.

“Excited for future adventures with vou mahal ko. I love vou so much.”

Loyzaga, for his part, assured Imperial that he will always be her partner in crime, best friend and lover.

