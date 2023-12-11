

MANILA -- Singer-songwriter JK Labajo confirmed that his emotional track "Ere" was indeed inspired by his breakup with beauty queen Maureen Wroblewitz.

The revelation was made during an interview with ABS-CBN News during an event by the social platform TikTok.

"Ere," which garnered significant attention upon its release, is an introspective ballad that delves into the emotions felt during the aftermath of a breakup.

"Kung hindi obvious, ewan ko na lang!" Labajo said. "Well, I'm not really hiding anything, it's a super given thing that the whole thing was for a breakup. 'Ere' is one of the songs that I made for my relationship that ended, so that’s it."

"What part of the song? The whole song! Surprise!" he added.

Labajo has achieved a milestone after "Ere" became the first Filipino song to debut on the Spotify Global chart.

During the interview, Labajo was also asked about his working relationship with Andrea Brillantes, his co-star in the ABS-CBN series "Senior High."

"It's nice working with her. It's nice working with everybody, honestly. And everyone is really professional, we are all really close on set," he said.

"She's (Brillantes) doing really well," he continued. "Malapit na din matapos 'yung 'Senior High' kaya nalulungkot na kami, but we hang out outside of set and ayun, we have fun working."

"Senior High" is directed by Onat Diaz and Andoy Ranay. Aside from Brillantes and Labajo, the series also stars Kyle Echarri, Elijah Canlas, Zaijian Jaranilla, Xyriel Manabat, and Daniela Stranner.

Meanwhile, Labajo also shared his experience with TikTok, noting how the platform has changed so many lives.

"It changed a lot of people's lives because now we have a platform where people can share their talent and skills. [For] people who are selling, it really helps their business reach a bigger audience per se. It's this kind of platform that gets this amount of people kaya nakilala 'yung songs natin."

As to how he handles the pressure of being one of the most followed singers on TikTok, he replied: "The thing is, I'm not really pressured to do anything. I'm just enjoying the things that I'm doing and the people I work with, actually."

