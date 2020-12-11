Social media post of Luis Manzano, Jessy Mendiola stirs wedding rumors

MANILA -- Fans of celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are wondering if their idols are finally getting married after the two stars posted the same clip on their Instagram accounts showing "12-12-20" written in the sand.

In the caption of his post, Manzano simply wrote: "#TheHowhows."

For her part, Mendiola wrote: "This Saturday."

In the comment section of her post, Manzano's mother, veteran actress-politician Vilma Santos, left thumbs-up, folded hands and heart emojis.

Just last month, Mendiola's post showing a diamond ring triggered speculations that they are finally engaged.

Others speculated that the ring is simply Mendiola’s latest accessory, noting she has in the past posted photos of diamond rings, sans any personal milestone.

Manzano, 39, has been open about wanting to settle down with Mendiola. As early as 2017, the actor-host said he was in fact “ready,” but noted that Mendiola, now 28, was still early in her career and still had goals as a single woman.

"Para sa akin, I completely understand the fact that she still has so much responsibilities for herself, for her family, and I will never take that away from her. I respect her timetable the same way she respects my timetable... But when she’s ready, I’m definitely right by her side,” he said at the time.

