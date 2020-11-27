Engaged? Jessy Mendiola’s huge diamond ring triggers speculation

MANILA — Followers of Jessy Mendiola were abuzz Friday as the actress showed glimpses of what appears to be a huge diamond ring, with many asking if she was recently engaged.

The ring was seen in a couple of Mendiola’s Instagram Stories updates, where she thanked sponsors through short video clips.

Mendiola, who is in a 4-year relationship with TV host Luis Manzano, made no mention of the ring in any of her posts, despite it being prominently visible.

The sight prompted questions in comments on Mendiola’s other Instagram posts, pertaining to a possible engagement.

Others speculated that the ring is simply Mendiola’s latest accessory, noting she has in the past posted photos of diamond rings, sans any personal milestone.

Manzano, 39, has been open about wanting to settle down with Mendiola. As early as 2017, the “I Can See Your Voice” host said he was in fact “ready,” but noted that Mendiola, now 27, was still early in her career and still had goals as a single woman.

“But when she’s ready, I’m definitely right by her side,” he said at the time.

