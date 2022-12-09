Charo Santos-Concio pays tribute and expresses gratitude to letter senders of ‘MMK’ on the eve of the drama anthology’s farewell. ABS-CBN

MANILA — A night before the TV farewell of “MMK,” its presenter of 31 years, screen icon Charo Santos-Concio, gathered 31 letter senders in a heartwarming “kumustahan” to express gratitude for sharing their stories to Filipino viewers.

In the two-hour special co-hosted by actress Dimples Romana, Santos-Concio spoke with letter senders whose real-life stories were dramatized in an episode of “MMK” during its three-decade run.

Several joined Santos-Concio in the studio, while others conversed with her remotely. They recalled how their personal experience ended up being retold on television — by actually sending a letter to the program, or having a viral moment that inspired an episode, among others.

The letter senders also offered updates about their personal life after the events seen in their respective episode, ranging from success in love and career, to family and healing.

“It became a conscious effort eventually,” Santos-Concio said of “MMK” featuring stories that shed light on social issues and timely advocacy. “First we were just telling stories, but being sensitive to what’s going on around us, our hearts felt it was our responsibility to bring to light the different issues that are being faced by the different segments in our society.”

“Hindi lang tayo nagdadala ng kuwento. Ang totoong serbisyo na binigay ng programa ay makatulong na mabuksan ang ating puso at isip sa lahat ng mga problema na kinakaharap natin sa araw-araw, maliit o malaki man,” she explained.

Despite the diverse stories and issues featured by “MMK,” they always have a common ground, Santos-Concio noted — “These are about people who transcend their pain, their adversities, their suffering.”

Addressing the letter senders, Santos-Concio continued, “The strength of spirit that you have shown to our viewers is truly admirable, at hindi ninyo alam kung paano niyo nabago ang buhay ng bawat isa sa amin.”

“You have touched the life of millions of viewers, and you have been such a gift. Truly, ‘MMK’ has been a blessing,” she said.

Leading up to the TV farewell of “MMK” on December 10, the program has also been featuring “Kwentong MMK” interviews with those involved in the drama anthology in the past three decades, from its creative team to the actors who portrayed real people.

