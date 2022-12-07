Vice Ganda, Maja Salvador, and Belle Mariano share their ‘Kwentong MMK’. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda, Maja Salvador, and Belle Mariano looked back on their respective “MMK” episodes, in a tribute reel released Wednesday as the iconic drama anthology nears its farewell.

The ABS-CBN program hosted by Charo Santos-Concio will conclude on December 10 after more than 31 years on air. Leading up to its TV exit, the show has been releasing a series of #KwentongMMK videos, featuring letter senders, its creative team, and now, actors who starred in past episodes.

In their #KwentongMMK, Vice Ganda, Salvador, and Mariano recalled their memorable episodes. The comedy superstar mentioned the dramatization of life story, Salvador identified her acclaimed “Regalo” episode with Vilma Santos, while Mariano chose “Kalabaw” where she portrayed the young Dimples Romana.

“Tumagal ang ‘MMK’ ng 31 years dahil sa matapang na paglalahad ng realidad,” Vice Ganda said. “Sa ‘MMK’ kasi, nakikita natin ‘yung totoong kuwento, mga totoong buhay, mga totoong nangyayari sa mga tototong tao.”

Salvador spoke similarly: “Hindi filtered, hindi sini-sugarcoat [ang mga tunay na kuwento]. At maraming nakaka-relate, dahil baka sa isang ganap sa buhay nila, nangyari ‘yun.”

Mariano pointed out that each featured story imparts a lesson to viewers, saying: “Ang ganda dahil bawat episode na pinapakita ng ‘MMK,’ talagang may mga napupulot tayong aral dito, at nasi-share natin ‘yung experiences natin sa life para matuto ‘yung ibang tao.”

For Vice Ganda, the essence of “MMK” will remain relevant beyond its farewell.

“Hindi nauubos ‘yung magagandang inspirasyon na nakukuha sa iba’t ibang uri ng buhay ng mga Pilipino. Hangga’t may Pilipino, hangga’t may kuwento ang bawat Pilipino, hindi matatapos ang saysay ng ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya,’” he said.

Related video: