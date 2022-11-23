Charos Santos-Concio has been hosting ‘Maalaala Mo Kaya’ or ‘MMK’ since 1991. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Nearing its December farewell after 31 years on air, “MMK” has made available over 150 full episodes to watch for free on YouTube.

“Balikan ang hindi malilimutang mga kwento sa nakalipas na tatlong dekada,” the ABS-CBN program said in its announcement of the playlist.

The compilation consists so far of 152 episodes uploaded in full in recent years, both recent and classic titles.

Aside from the select uploads on YouTube, “MMK” episodes remain available for free on iWantTFC.

The longest-running drama anthology in Asia, “MMK” is set to conclude on December 20, with the finale of a three-part episode.

Originally titled “Maalaala Mo Kaya,” the ABS-CBN program premiered in May 1991, dramatizing real-life stories as shared by letter senders. Its success saw the title expand as a radio drama, a 1994 movie, and a comic book adaptation, among others, with its regular weekend run (and the guessing game of its episode titles) making a mark on pop culture.

“MMK’s” exit was announced early this week by Charo Santos-Concio, the screen veteran and showbiz pillar whose decades-long role as the series’ presenter made her a household name.

